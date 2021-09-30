National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beats Sindh by 6 wickets

National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh by 6 wickets in the 12th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman was awarded Player of the match as he scored 49 runs off 32 balls, and remained the top scorer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He smashed 4 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Sahibzada Farhan stayed the second top scorer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He scored 45 runs off 30 balls and smashed 3 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Squad:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.