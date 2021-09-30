National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beats Sindh by 6 wickets
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh by 6 wickets in the 12th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi Stadium.
Fakhar Zaman was awarded Player of the match as he scored 49 runs off 32 balls, and remained the top scorer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He smashed 4 boundaries and 4 sixes.
Sahibzada Farhan stayed the second top scorer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He scored 45 runs off 30 balls and smashed 3 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Squad:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:
Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.
Sindh:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.
Read More
Michael Atherton slams Ian Watmore for an empty apology to Pakistan
Former England cricketer, Michael Atherton has once again came forward in support...
BCCI denies its involvement in the cancellation of Eng, NZ’s Pakistan tours
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) denied their involvement in...
National T20 Cup: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Match 12 | Live score
National T20 Cup: Today Sindh will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the twelfth...
Dr Arif Alvi: 'Pave the way to revive football in Pakistan'
President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi has directed Global Soccer Ventures (GSV)...
Nunes gets maiden call-up for Portugal World Cup qualifier
Brazilian-born midfielder Matheus Nunes was on Thursday handed a first call-up to...