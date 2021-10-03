National T20 Cup: Northern beats Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs

National T20 Cup: Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, elected to field first. Northern made 181 runs and gave the target of 182 runs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohammad Nawaz was awarded man of the match. Nawaz was the top scorer of the Northern as he scored 51 runs off 34 balls and smashed a boundary and 3 sixes.

Skipper Shadab Khan was the second top scorer of the Northern as he scored 46 runs off 27 balls and smashed 6 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Nasir Nawaz (24 off 19), Ali Imran (0 off 1), Haider Ali (0 off 2), Umar Amin (27 off 26), Asif Ali (21 off 11), Haris Rauf (0 off 0), Sohail Tanvir (4 off 2)

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Ali Imran, 0.2 ov), 2-1 (Haider Ali, 0.4 ov), 3-53 (Umar Amin, 7.4 ov), 4-55 (Nasir Nawaz, 8.1 ov), 5-144 (Shadab Khan, 17.1 ov), 6-172 (Mohammad Nawaz, 19.2 ov), 7-177 (Asif Ali, 19.4 ov)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made 167 runs in 20 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the top scorer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as he scored 58 runs off 34 balls, and smashed 2 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Israrullah was the second top scorer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as he scored 25 runs off 19 balls, and smashed 3 boundaries and a six.

Mohammad Rizwan (c) (17 off 15), Sahibzada Farhan (13 off 12), Asif Afridi (21 off 19), Musadiq Ahmed (2 off 4), Adil Amin (2 off 3), Shaheen Shah Afridi (13 off 10), Mohammad Imran (5 off 5)

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Israrullah, 4.6 ov), 2-45 (Mohammad Rizwan, 5.4 ov), 3-64 (Sahibzada Farhan, 8.6 ov), 4-109 (Asif Afridi, 14.2 ov), 5-112 (Musadiq Ahmed, 15.1 ov), 6-148 (Iftikhar Ahmed, 17.2 ov), 7-148 (Adil Amin, 17.3 ov), 8-167 (Mohammad Imran, 19.6 ov)

Squad:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Northern:

Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.