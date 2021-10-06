Global outage of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp sparked a meme frenzy on Twitter

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram experienced a significant global outage that lasted over six hours late Monday evening. The outage, which left billions of people unable to access these apps or send or receive messages, prompted users to vent their frustrations on Twitter, with many asking why the services were down.

The sudden influx of users on the microblogging website, sparked a meme frenzy on the platform, with many users trolling the Facebook-owned services with amusing memes.

Following the outage, Facebook and WhatsApp both addressed the problem on Twitter, reassuring consumers that they were working to restore service. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The outage, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. sparked a meme frenzy on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram users coming to Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/bfQvHoRbpo — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) October 4, 2021

Have you ever saved the contact as "Aaaa" just to check them on WhatsApp ?? 👀😂#InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/DIqXeG7n4o — Muhammad Waseem CH (@Itx_WasiCH_56) October 5, 2021

Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday that a flawed configuration update impacted the company’s internal tools and systems, complicating efforts to remedy the issue. While Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret for the disruption, the business stated that “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”

This is Facebook’s second significant outage in a row. The platform’s services were offline for over 45 minutes earlier in March.