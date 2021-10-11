Pakistan clinches top three positions in 53rd World Military Championship’s male category

APP News Agency

11th Oct, 2021. 10:00 pm
COAS directs troops to assist civil admin in rescue, relief efforts

RAWALPINDI: The 53rd World Military Championship on Monday concluded at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery where Pakistan’s team in Skeet Shooting clinched top three positions in male’s category.

In Skeet Shooting (Men) Category, Leading Marine Asif Mehmood of Pakistan won the Gold Medal, while Petty officer Waheed Alam of Pakistan won the Silver Medal. Bronze Medal was clinched by Marine Zeeshan of Pakistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

In Skeet Shooting (Women) category, Anastassiou of France clinched the Gold Medal.

Warrant officer Anastasia Krakhmaleva of Russia won the Silver Medal and Lieutenant Komal Shahzadi of Pakistan secured Bronze Medal.

In mix category Skeet Shooting Russian team comprising Major Aleski skorovogatov and warrant officer Anastasia karakhmaleva won gold medal and Leading Marine Asif Mehmood and Lieutenant Komal shahzadi of Pakistan secured silver medal whereas Marine zeeshan and Captain Narina Kosar won bronze medal, it added.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

8 mins ago
PM for taking steps to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities to take...
10 mins ago
PIA achieves IATA’s NDC level 4 certification

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved the International Air Transport...
14 mins ago
Islamabad struggles to curb dengue as number of cases jumps to 113 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan, already under pressure to control Covid-19 cases, are...
37 mins ago
PML-N announce to challenge NAB amendment ordinance

Former Prime Minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday...
1 hour ago
Pakistan is test case for FATF’s fairness, says law minister

ISTANBUL: Law Minister Farogh Naseem has termed Pakistan a test case for...
1 hour ago
US must 'pull itself together' and engage with Taliban: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the United States (US) has to “pull...