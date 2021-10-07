Pakistan leading world on climate action: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was leading the world on climate action with the achievement of the highest climate co-benefits (CCBs) during the fiscal year 2021 through a number of mega green initiatives on the ground.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister said the World Bank endorsed Pakistan’s vision with 2021 lending data.

The prime minister also shared a graph showing Pakistan’s World Bank commitments and climate co-benefits (CCBs), showing a surge in the CCBs during the fiscal year 2021.

The World Bank data showed that a total of $1.635 billion CCBs were achieved in Pakistan in FY21, which represented 44 per cent of the total $3.696 billion IDA/IBRD financing approved for the country in FY21.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on his twitter handle said that the climate vision of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on concrete ground, which was acknowledged by the World Bank.

Earlier, World Bank country director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, on his twitter account, acknowledged that Pakistan showed the way on climate action as the World Bank’s new engagements in Pakistan during FY21 had the highest climate co-benefits (CCBs) in the world, in terms of absolute value and highest in South Asia, as new commitments on climate action.

He also posted that these CCBs referred to the share of the World Bank’s lending commitments that contributes to the climate action.