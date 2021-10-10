Ramiz Raja interacts with domestic cricketers to share his vision

Lahore, 10 October 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja interacted with the domestic cricketers featuring in the National T20 to share his vision, on Sunday.

1992 World Cup winner and former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja encouraged the domestic cricketers to focus on their cricket, and assured them that his administration will look after their wellbeing besides creating future opportunities.

He said that domestic cricket is the future of Pakistani cricket and he wants his national team to be the best in the world. He assured that PCB will provide all the necessary facilities, opportunities and exposure to the players irrespective of their age, and in return PCB wants 100% output from his players.

Ramiz said, “You are the route that will take us to make Pakistan a cricket great. My vision to make Pakistan cricket team the best team in the world starts with you and we need to be in sync to achieve that greatness.

“With the domestic contracts significantly enhanced, you don’t have to wait to play only at the international level to secure and safeguard your future. In return, I ask you to give your best, to improve your skills and fitness and focus on becoming the best you can.

“I firmly believe in meritocracy and giving opportunities to high performing cricketers irrespective of age. To help you achieve your career ambitions of representing Pakistan at the highest level, the PCB will back you and provide you all the necessary facilities, opportunities and exposure to accomplish your childhood dreams.”