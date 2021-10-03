Ramiz Raja warns PCB officials drawing huge salaries

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja issued an indirect warning to the PCB officials drawing huge salaries.

He warned the officials by saying that everyone will have to work to justify their positions.

Ramiz said to the board’s employees which included its directors, lower management and ground staff members at the Imran Khan Enclosure in Gaddafi Stadium two days ago.

He stressed the employees to reduce expenses and save costs, as he had been told by the Prime Minister (PM) himself how he saves expenses at the Prime Minister House and the Prime Minister Office.

Ramiz Raja said, “We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices,”

Focusing on his plans to reform Pakistan cricket, he said that the board has to ensure that the cricket team becomes the best one in the world.

He said, “If our team does not become the number one team in the world, there is no reason for all of us to stay here,”

“We have to work to justify our presence here.”

He added that his sole focus lay in uplifting Pakistan cricket, the sport has to be reformed at the grassroots level, which also included improving the condition of pitches in Pakistan.

Earlier also he has issued stern directives for PCB officials. On Friday, Ramiz delivered a strict message to the coaches of domestic provincial teams, saying that “people who will do a good job will stay, others will go home.”

While criticizing the coaches, he issued them clear directives to improve their performances.

The outlet stated that in a virtual meeting, Ramiz expressed distrust over the coaches’ performances and questioned their role in team selection.