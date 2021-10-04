Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack: ISPR

Web DeskWeb Editor

04th Oct, 2021. 12:49 pm
North Waziristan: 4 Terrorists Killed In Security Forces Operation

Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred after terrorists targeted a security forces check-post in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops responded promptly after the attack. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Iqbal embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, a clearance operation, it added, was underway in the area.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a military operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

The ISPR had said in a statement that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

Pakistan Army team cordoned off the area and conducted an operation during which Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpattan, had embraced martyrdom.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Govt to introduce programme of targeted subsidy soon: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government would introduce...
1 hour ago
PML-N to sue PTV for airing ‘fake’ news about Junaid Safdar

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that it will sue...
2 hours ago
PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on...
2 hours ago
Chairman, CEO Bol Media Group and Axact Shoaib Sheikh rejects ICIJ report against him

Chairman and CEO of the Bol Media Group and Axact, Mr. Shoaib...
3 hours ago
PM vows to investigate citizens mentioned in 'Pandora Papers'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday promised Sunday to "investigate" all...
14 hours ago
Pandora Papers: Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi among 700 Pakistanis named in leaks

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) exposed “Pandora Papers” — major...