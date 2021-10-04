Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack: ISPR

Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred after terrorists targeted a security forces check-post in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops responded promptly after the attack. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Iqbal embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, a clearance operation, it added, was underway in the area.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a military operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

The ISPR had said in a statement that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

Pakistan Army team cordoned off the area and conducted an operation during which Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpattan, had embraced martyrdom.