Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack: ISPR
Sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, 30, was martyred after terrorists targeted a security forces check-post in the Ghariuom area of North Waziristan.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.
According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops responded promptly after the attack. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Iqbal embraced martyrdom.
Meanwhile, a clearance operation, it added, was underway in the area.
Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during a military operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).
The ISPR had said in a statement that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district on the reported presence of terrorists.
Pakistan Army team cordoned off the area and conducted an operation during which Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpattan, had embraced martyrdom.
Read More
Govt to introduce programme of targeted subsidy soon: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his government would introduce...
PML-N to sue PTV for airing ‘fake’ news about Junaid Safdar
KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that it will sue...
PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme today
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on...
Chairman, CEO Bol Media Group and Axact Shoaib Sheikh rejects ICIJ report against him
Chairman and CEO of the Bol Media Group and Axact, Mr. Shoaib...
PM vows to investigate citizens mentioned in 'Pandora Papers'
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday promised Sunday to "investigate" all...