Shehzad Roy plea to citizens to get Covid vaccine ‘before it’s too late’
Shehzad Roy is a singer, recently took to social media to urge everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before Pakistan becomes the world’s last country to be infected with the virus.
The 44-year-old shared a story of a man he met who got vaccination after losing a loved one to Covid, he wrote, “I met a person outside the #JPMC Hall as @mahirahkhan and I were invited by the @usconsulate_khi @usembislamabad to promote #vaccinations.”
He continued, “The person told me that he was strictly against it, but when a close family member died who was not vaccinated and his friend only got a mild disease after being vaccinated, he decided to get himself vaccinated ASAP.”
Roy concluded, “Don’t wait for a disaster. We don’t want Pakistan to be the last country on the map with #COVID like #Polio.”
