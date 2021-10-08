Shoaib Akhtar reaches 4 million followers on Twitter
Former cricketer of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar has reached 4 million followers on Twitter.
Shoaib has shared the happy news with his fans on his official Twitter account.
He wrote, “We are a twitter family of 4 million today. Thank you so much for all the love & support. Q & A for 15 minutes under hashtag #ShoaibAkhtar4million will be responded.”
We are a twitter family of 4 million today. Thank you so much for all the love & support.
Q & A for 15 minutes under hashtag #ShoaibAkhtar4million will be responded 🙂 pic.twitter.com/a4Ts7KU9Vy
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 8, 2021
He said, “It is an embarrassing time for us. We can’t let it go. Security threats are everywhere in the world currently. Cancelling this tour citing security concerns have embarrassed Pakistan worldwide,”
“Now, it is the time to focus on the T20 World Cup. Just leave what happened, just try to prepare strongly, win the mega event and give an answer to the world.”
