Shoaib Akhtar reaches 4 million followers on Twitter

Former cricketer of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar has reached 4 million followers on Twitter.

Shoaib has shared the happy news with his fans on his official Twitter account.

He wrote, “We are a twitter family of 4 million today. Thank you so much for all the love & support. Q & A for 15 minutes under hashtag #ShoaibAkhtar4million will be responded.”

We are a twitter family of 4 million today. Thank you so much for all the love & support.

Q & A for 15 minutes under hashtag #ShoaibAkhtar4million will be responded 🙂 pic.twitter.com/a4Ts7KU9Vy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 8, 2021

