‘Showbiz industry suffered loss worth billions due to case against me’ says Meera

Pakistani film actor Meera has claimed that the showbiz industry suffered a massive financial loss worth billions due to the [Dual Nikah] case against her. The Baaji actor, who has been involved in numerous scandals, made the declaration today at the hearing of the dual Nikah case in a local court in Lahore.

The dual nikkah lawsuit against the Lollywood actor was heard in a local court. The Inteha actress attended the hearing with her lawyer. During the hearing, Meera broke into tears before the judge after approaching the rostrum.

The actor told the judge that she was seeking justice for 10 years and was properly heard at the US court but justice was not delivered in Pakistan’s court. According to reports, after the Nazar actor began shouting in the courtroom, the judge Rai Ahmed Khan told her to quiet her voice or leave the courtroom and return to her seat.

Later, the session’s court postponed the hearing to October 5 and ordered the lawyers to present their arguments on the case’s updated evidence.

While talking to the media, Meera said that a film’s shooting was being termed as her real Nikah. She claimed that the showbiz industry suffered a massive financial loss worth billion due to the case against her.

It is pertinent to mention here that her alleged husband Atiq-ur-Rehman had accused Meera of entering into a Nikah with another person named Naveed when she was already married to him. This he said was a crime, as per law.