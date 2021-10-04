Steps afoot to attract foreign investment: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said steps were being taken in the country to provide a congenial business environment and to attract foreign investment.

Talking to a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), led by its president Fida Hussain Dashti, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said, the reforms initiated by the government to improve the ease of doing business had delivered results and Pakistan’s rank in the international rankings had improved from 136th to 108th position.

The president said the government was focusing on facilitating and strengthening the business and the industrial sectors and, in this regard, had provided maximum relief to the trader and other vulnerable segments of the society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has allocated Rs100 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to promote entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country and provides business loans to the youth on easy terms and conditions, he added.

The Quetta Chamber delegation informed the president about the contributions of the Quetta’s business community in the national economy and apprised him about their problems. The president assured the delegation to help resolve their issues.