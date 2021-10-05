T20 World Cup: PCB announces national team’s departure schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday the national team’s departure schedule for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The national team led by Babar Azam will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 15 through a chartered flight.

According to the details, all the national players participating in the National T20 Cup will move from one bubble to another after the event is concluded.

The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup will kick off on October 17 with preliminary matches. The Super 12 matches will begin on October 23 with the Final scheduled on November 14.

Before departure for the UAE, all players and staff will gather in Lahore on October 8 to complete a seven-day quarantine.

Newly appointed bowling coach Vernon Philander will arrive in Pakistan on October 7 and will join the national squad. He will leave for UAE with the squad.

While batting coach Matthew Hayden will join the squad in the UAE.

Tne PCB has allowed the players to travel with their families to the UAE.

The board is yet to officially announce the supporting staff that will be traveling with the national team.

According to sources, the cricket board has decided to appoint Saqlain Mushtaq as head of the support staff.

Saqlain Mushtaq, fielding coach Abdul Majeed and strength and conditioning Coach Drix Simon will also travel with the team to the bio-secure bubble in the UAE, sources said.