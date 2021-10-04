The woman gave birth to 6 children at the same time

In Krakow, Poland, a woman gave birth to six children at the same time. The mother and child are in good health.

This is the first time in Poland that so many children have been born at the same time.

According to media reports, the university hospital said that the children included four girls and two boys, all of whom weighed more than one kilogram and were in good health.

In his social media message, the Polish president congratulated the parents on the birth of six children, saying it was the first time in Poland that six children had been born simultaneously.