Tyra Banks’ viral outfit is humorously mocked by Jurassic World

Tyra Banks presented Dancing with the Stars this week in an eye-catching outfit, setting the stage for a meme frenzy.

Netizens compared her to the venom-spitting dinosaur dilophosaurus from Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park because of her burgundy gowns with netting gloves and pleated wings.

The resemblance quickly went viral, with Jurassic World’s social media account taking notice as well.

They shared a collage of dilophosaurus and Tyra Banks’ viral outfit on their official Twitter account. “Who wore it best?” read the description on the tweet.

Tyra Banks addressed the parallels between the two in a recent appearance with James Corden on his show The Late Late Show. After the meme fest, she dubbed herself Tyra-nnosaurus Rex on social media, despite first calling it a peacock-inspired look.

Jurassic World seems to be on board as well. “New Dinosaur discovered: Tyra-nnosaurus Rex,” they captioned the video of Tyra discussing the look.

Natalia Barzilai and Eric Archibald, who fashioned the outfit, told Insider that their goal was to emphasize Banks’ “amazing figure”. Julian Mendez, the designer, was specifically tasked with “build the gown fit for a Queen.”

Here’s how people on social media responded to the Jurassic World post:

As gorgeous as Tyra is, this time the award goes to the Dilophosaurus 🤩 — Orlando Olmedo (@oor823) September 28, 2021

Obviously me.

Tyra may look like me but she's got a long ways to be a true dilophosaurus pic.twitter.com/6fNROSuRFJ — Dilophosaurus Needs Love (@The_1_spitter) September 28, 2021

Tyra wore it good, but Dilo wore it better! — DinosaursLegendary (@DinosaursLegen1) September 30, 2021