Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 02:52 pm
Uri Geller claims that aliens are to blame for the Facebook outage

The TV psychic Uri Geller believes that extraterrestrials are to blame for the social media giants being offline for several hours on Monday (04.10.21).

The disruption, which impacted 3.5 billion people worldwide, was blamed on a technical glitch that led the servers to crash, but Geller blamed aliens on social media.

Uri Geller tweeted: “National Security Agency, Pentagon are frantically investigating.”

“Alien extraterrestrial technology can do this.”

“Nuclear ballistic missile systems are in danger.”

“Kremlin, China involved too.”

“It’s a huge mystery for social networks.”

“They have to come up with some kind of an earthly explanation,” he added.

“You saying aliens caused a server crash?” asked a user.

Uri replied, “My feeling, yes. What’s the big deal for them?”

Earlier, millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world’s reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant.

But what actually caused the outage?

In an apologetic blog post, Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said that “configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication”.

Facebook explained Tuesday the outage was “caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making.”

 

