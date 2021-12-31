Pakistan achieves target of vaccinating 70million people in 2021, claims Asad Umar

Masked people walk in a local market in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a body that oversees the Covid-19 operations in Pakistan, announced on Friday that Pakistan successfully achieved the target of vaccinating 70million people by year’s end that some people thought was impossible.

“…the goal of complete vaccination of 70 million people by the end of 2021 has been achieved,” announced the minister on the last day of 2021.

Lauding his team at the NCOC, he said, “I am grateful for the tireless work of the NCOC team, the federation, especially provincial administrations and the health teams.”

“The hard work of all these people achieved a goal that people thought was impossible.”

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated Pakistan and Umar on the big achievement.

Today, Pakistan achieved the target of 70 million fully vaccinated individuals, said the NCOC on Twitter.

According to Umar, amongst the federating units, Islamabad leads with 77 % fully vaccinated. Punjab was at 51 %, Gilgit Baltistan at 46 %, Azad Jammu and Kashmir at 45 %, Balochistan at 42 %, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 41%, and Sindh at 37 %.

“Of the total eligible population, 46% is fully vaccinated, and 63% has received at least one dose.”

In a bid to make the massive vaccination drive possible, the minister added, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government procured vaccines worth nearly Rs 250 billion.

“100% of vaccine procurement done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens  regardless of which province they live in.”

Meanwhile, the NCOC also announced that all vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and will resume work on January 3, 2022 (Monday).

On December 29,  the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed a total of 79 cases of Omicron across the country, claiming that it has also isolated the patients and initiated contact tracing to control the spread of the variant.

