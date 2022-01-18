Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:52 pm

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 18, 2022

BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund (ACIETF), a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as holiday in the US markets lowered the foreign currency demand in the domestic market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone, amid rising Covid-19 pandemic cases across the world. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Punjab chief secretary directs timely utilisation of funds

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Ali Afzal has directed all departments to ensure timely and transparent utilisation of allocated funds, and devising a mechanism to streamline the process of release of funds. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more

Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the ministry of commerce to facilitate barter trade with Iran as trade ties are re-established between the commerce ministries of both countries, a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Businessmen demand representation in government bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to ensure adequate representation of the private sector in all important bodies, a statement said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more 

Samana Developers retains top 20 seller rank in 2021

DUBAI: The total revenues of Samana Developers January-December 2021 increased more than 50 per cent, as it retained its revenue growth and top rank in 2021, a statement said on Monday.

Read more

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai

KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at Expo 2020 Dubai that would bring foreign investment worth $8 billion, Arab News quoted the KP investment board and officials as saying. –WEB DESK

Read more

China’s GDP expands 8.1% in 2021

BEIJING: China’s economy posted stable growth in 2021 despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment, official data showed on Monday. –XINHUA

Read more

Read More

7 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 18th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
7 hours ago
Cardano to pkr: Today’s ADA Price in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

Cardano to PKR – The exchange rate for the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency...
7 hours ago
Winner's list of Rs 750 Prize bond draw 2022

Tuesday: Winner’s list of Rs 750 prize bond draw 2022 (Peshawar) has...
8 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 18th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (18, Jan 2022)...
8 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 18th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (18, Jan 2022)...
9 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 18th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 18th January 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba and Arez
9 mins ago
WATCH: Hiba & Arez are perfect example of ‘True Love Do Exist’

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
14 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
15 mins ago
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his...
younis khan
16 mins ago
Younis Khan and Allan Donald identified as fortrunners to join Yorkshire’s coaching staff

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is among the frontrunners to join the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600