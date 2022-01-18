BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 18, 2022
PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund (ACIETF), a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as holiday in the US markets lowered the foreign currency demand in the domestic market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
KSE-100 Index shed 151 points over renewed Covid concerns
KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market closed in the red zone, amid rising Covid-19 pandemic cases across the world. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Punjab chief secretary directs timely utilisation of funds
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Ali Afzal has directed all departments to ensure timely and transparent utilisation of allocated funds, and devising a mechanism to streamline the process of release of funds. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the ministry of commerce to facilitate barter trade with Iran as trade ties are re-established between the commerce ministries of both countries, a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Businessmen demand representation in government bodies
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to ensure adequate representation of the private sector in all important bodies, a statement said on Monday. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Samana Developers retains top 20 seller rank in 2021
DUBAI: The total revenues of Samana Developers January-December 2021 increased more than 50 per cent, as it retained its revenue growth and top rank in 2021, a statement said on Monday.
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai
KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at Expo 2020 Dubai that would bring foreign investment worth $8 billion, Arab News quoted the KP investment board and officials as saying. –WEB DESK
China’s GDP expands 8.1% in 2021
BEIJING: China’s economy posted stable growth in 2021 despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment, official data showed on Monday. –XINHUA
