Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 02:00 am

From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE

Aima Baig

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts within no time.

Dance moves of singer Aima Baig along with her male friend from a recent wedding is circulating all over social media.

Shared by the popular Instagram page, the video shows Aima Baig dancing to the tune of a Bollywood song, “Yaar To He Dildar To He” along with photographer Adnan Qazi on his sister’s wedding ceremony.

Moreover, the song was originally picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Check out the Aima Baig’s dance video:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beards And Braids (@shotsofbnb)

Earlier, Pakistani singer Aima Baig shares a loved-up selfie with actor Shahbaz Shigri. The duo’s selfie had won fans’ hearts on Instagram.

 

Saboor Aly, the Lollywood diva, has responded to the viral video and false rumours about her passionate confrontation with fiance Ali Ansari at the latter’s sister Mariam’s wedding that have been circulating on the internet.
To clear the matter, the Fitrat actor took to Instagram stories to criticise the outlets and people who had recorded the pair without their knowledge.
While the paparazzi were filming the tape, the 26-year-old actress disclosed what she and the Rang Mahal star were truly talking about.

“This serious talk was actually about how uncomfortable it was me and Ali to have someone record us without our permission, but we still had a great time! Thank you so much for your kindness and concern!”

For the uninitiated, a video of Saboor and Ali engaged in a’serious’ discussion began sweeping the internet. The video was taken from Mariam Ansari’s shendi, which belongs to Ansari’s sister.

 

