Honda is currently testing the next 11th Generation Honda Civic 2022 in Pakistan, and many automobile enthusiasts are curious about the new Honda Civic’s Expected Price in Pakistan, especially since the vehicle’s registration records revealed a price of Rs. 6,049,000.

Honda Civic 2022 Expected Price in Pakistan

Honda Civic 2022 expected price in Pakistan is Rs.5 million, the base model of the Honda Civic 2022 is expected to cost around Rs. 4 million.

The Honda Civic 2022 is expected to launch in Pakistan around March/April 2022, but the firm has yet to make an official statement. The 11th Generation Honda Civic 2022 bookings are expected to open around the same time as the vehicle’s unveiling.

For the 2022 model year, Honda’s iconic Civic compact car receives a makeover, with a more mature exterior, new amenities, and a refined inside design. A variety of four-cylinder engines are available, including a turbocharged 1.5-liter; front-wheel drive will remain standard, as Honda has stated that all-wheel drive is not in the plans. Updated tech features including a larger infotainment display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and improved driver-assistance functions are all significant upgrades that will help the Civic beat the Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3, and Toyota Corolla to the top spot.

What’s New for 2022?

The Civic is all-new for 2022, with a redesigned body and an updated interior. Like the last generation model, the 2022 Civic will be offered in both sedan and hatchback body styles.

