Staff Reporter BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 09:40 pm

Minar-i-Pakistan assault case: Lahore court grants post-arrest bail to suspect

Police arrests 8 suspects including victim's friend Rambo in Minar-i-Pakistan incident

Female TikToker was assaulted on August 14, 2021, on Independence Day near Minar-i-Pakistan. Image: Twitter screengrab/File

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to a suspect in the case of assault on Tiktoker Ayesha Akram at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

Additional district and sessions judge Ikhlaq Ahmad allowed the bail petition of a suspect, Saddam Hussain, subject to surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Police accused the suspect of having a key role in blackmailing and assaulting the Tiktoker woman in connivance with principal suspect Amir Sohail alias Rambo.

Read more: Minar-e-Pakistan: Heinous incident sparks outrage among celebrities, netizens

A counsel, on behalf of the suspect, argued that the police implicated his client in the case without probing the facts. He said the petitioner had no role whatsoever in the assault.

Lorry Adda had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her clothes.

The police later also arrested Ayesha’s team associate Rambo after she accused him of blackmail. Rambo’s bail petition is still pending before the court.

He claimed that it was the woman who had been blackmailing him. He alleged that the Tiktoker implicated him in the FIR after he refused her idea of minting money from the arrested persons for their release.

