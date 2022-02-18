Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:42 am
Bill Gates thanks PM Imran Khan, lauds Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate polio

Gates Imran Khan

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Twitter

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio.

Gates was in Pakistan yesterday on his first trip to the country that included meetings with the prime minister, President Arif Alvi and other officials.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Gates appreciated the premier and also lauded Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio.

“Thank you Imran Khan for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio,” said Gates in his message.

“I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can #endpolio.”

Read more: Bill Gates appreciates Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan during first-ever visit

Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Gates also termed Ehsaas “a state of the art programme”.

Gates was speaking during a meeting held with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar in Islamabad.

Dr Sania briefed him about Ehsaas and the focus on data, digitization and transparency as key drivers of all Ehsaas programmes.

