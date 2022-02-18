FIA registers another case against Mohsin Baig in Karachi

FIA Karachi registers case against Mohsin Baig and others for money laundering and giving bribe to FIA officials. Image: File

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sprung into action against Mohsin Jameel Baig, owner of Online news agency and former close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan as it has registered another case against him in Karachi, Bol News has learnt.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Bol News, Anti-Corruption Circle of the FIA Karachi has registered a case against Mohsin Baig, Sub-Inspector FIA Ahmad Khan Mirani, Aliullah, AFI FIA Gulzar Ahmad and others for money laundering and giving bribe to FIA officials to get alleged favors in pending cases against accused Abdul Wasay and others.

The FIR has been registered under sections 161, 162, 163, 164, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947and section 3 and 4 of Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010.

FIA Karachi registered the FIR against Baig and other co-accused on February 16, 2022 at 8: 30 PM. Earlier, on the same day, i.e, February 16, FIA Cyber Crimes Lahore had also registered an FIR against Mohsin Baig on the complaint of Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed at 09: 00 AM.

On February 16, a team of FIA had gone to Islamabad to arrest Baig but due to resistance local police had to be called. Due to aerial firing and injuring FIA officials, Margala police arrested Baig and registered an FIR against him under terrorism charges.

Baig is currently with Islamabad Police on a three-day physical remand.

According to the FIR registered in Karachi, FIA claimed that Mohsin Baig and others had given Rs 35 million to SI of FIA Ahmad Khan Miran, the investigation officer of two cases FIR 08/2021 and 09/2021 registered against accused Abdul Wasay and others on the allegation of smuggling of goods/contraband items, illegal business of hawala/hundi and money laundering worth billions of rupees.

According to FIA, during investigation of above FIRs, accused Mohsin Jameel Baig and accused Aliullah through ASI Gulzar Qamar had induced SI Ahmed Khan to give illegal/ undue favour to accused Abdul Wasay.

SI Ahmed Khan Mirani demanded Rs 50 million to extend the favor whereas the deal was finalised for Rs 35 million.

FIA further noted that for the purpose of making bribe payment to Ahmed Khan Mirain, Mohsin Jameel Baig and other accused traveled from Islamabad to Karachi and checked-in at Marriott Hotel Karachi on July 25, 2021 where they stayed till July 28, 2021.

According to the FIA, evidence collected so far has revealed that the accused SI visited Marriott Hotel, Karachi and received the bribe amount of Rs 35 million from the accused persons.

“The call record of accused Ahmed Khan Mirani, accused Mohsin Jameel Baig, accused Aliullah and accused Gulzar Qamar also substantiates that all the accused persons were connected with each other during the period from 07.07.2021 onwards.”

The FIA further observed that after receiving the bribe amount the accused SI Ahmed Khan Mirani could not give undue benefit to accused Abdul Wasay so a complaint was filed with secretary Interior against Mirani alleging that accused despite receiving Rs35 million did not give ‘promised’ benefit to accused Abdul Wassy.

The FIA claimed that accused Mohsin Jameel Baig initially started threatening the FIA officials by misusing his position as journalist. “The FIA issued notices to Mohsin Jameel Baig to visit FIA office for recording his statement regarding inducing and bribing FIA officials.”

The FIA further claimed that in order to avoid investigation, accused Mohsin Jameel Baig started publishing news in the media regarding the receipt of illegal gratification by FIA officials from different businessmen.

“The above acts of accused Ahmed Khan Miran, accused Mohsin Jameel Baig, accused Aliullah and accused Gulzar Qamar & others constitute the commission of offences punishable under section 161, 162, 163, 164, 109 PPC nw section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 rw section 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. 2010 (Amended 2020).”