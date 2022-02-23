Mohsin Butt reappointed as new Balochistan police IG

Butt, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), has earlier served as Balochistan police IG from June 2018 till January 2021. Image: screengrab/Bol News

LAHORE: After a gap of over a year, senior police officer Mohsin Hassan Butt has been reappointed as new Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan police, replacing Muhammad Rai Tahir.

The establishment division has also issued the notification of Butt’s appointment which was approved by the federal cabinet through the circulation of a summary.

Butt, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), earlier served as Balochistan police IG from June 2018 till January 2021.

Read more: Suspect who shot journalist Athar Mateen booked from Khuzdar

He was transferred and placed at Establishment Division as OSD whereas Tahir had replaced him in January last year.

Butt has also served at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for several years before he was appointed as Balochistan IG in 2018.

Read more: Police arrest owner of bike used in Athar Mateen’s murder