Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali addresses teachers of Balochistan University in Quetta on Saturday.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali accompanied by Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka visited Balochistan University Quetta.

The distinguished guest was briefed by the Vice Chancellor Dr Shafiqul Rehman about the various departments of the university.

Addressing the teachers, General Sarfraz said that the role of Balochistan University in providing quality education and training in the province was historic.

Only educated youth can play their role in the development of the country and the province.

Undoubtedly, the youth of Balochistan are the most talented and conscious. Teachers have an important role to play in enabling their students to take advantage of the maximum opportunities available for development in the province and to prepare them for the leadership of the province and the country.

The Corps Commander had a comprehensive discussion with the teachers on the current situation and issues facing the province and briefed them on the seriousness for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps are paying special attention to maintaining law and order in the province as well as other welfare activities.

The Corps Commander said that the participation of local youth especially women in FC Balochistan is a matter of great pleasure which will be a harbinger of better days to come.

The Corps Commander welcomed the establishment of representative and empowered committees at the local level and hoped that it would help in the effective solution of the problems facing the people across the province.

On this occasion, the Corps Commander announced that the Army and FC would repair and renovate the hostel, auditorium and cinema hall of the female students of Balochistan University.

Earlier, FC Balochistan had recently completed the complete renovation and renovation of two boys’ hostels. The Corps Commander promised to issue Quetta Cantt entry passes for all teachers.