Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Mohammad Zafar

25th Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Only educated youth can play due role in development of Balochistan: Gen Sarfraz

Mohammad Zafar

25th Feb, 2022. 11:46 pm

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali addresses teachers of Balochistan University in Quetta on Friday. photo/ the Sunday

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali addresses teachers of Balochistan University in Quetta on Saturday.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali accompanied by Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka visited Balochistan University Quetta.

Read more: Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

The distinguished guest was briefed by the Vice Chancellor Dr Shafiqul Rehman about the various departments of the university.

Addressing the teachers, General Sarfraz said that the role of Balochistan University in providing quality education and training in the province was historic.

Only educated youth can play their role in the development of the country and the province.

Undoubtedly, the youth of Balochistan are the most talented and conscious. Teachers have an important role to play in enabling their students to take advantage of the maximum opportunities available for development in the province and to prepare them for the leadership of the province and the country.

The Corps Commander had a comprehensive discussion with the teachers on the current situation and issues facing the province and briefed them on the seriousness for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

He said that Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps are paying special attention to maintaining law and order in the province as well as other welfare activities.

The Corps Commander said that the participation of local youth especially women in FC Balochistan is a matter of great pleasure which will be a harbinger of better days to come.

The Corps Commander welcomed the establishment of representative and empowered committees at the local level and hoped that it would help in the effective solution of the problems facing the people across the province.

Read more: A call to disarm

On this occasion, the Corps Commander announced that the Army and FC would repair and renovate the hostel, auditorium and cinema hall of the female students of Balochistan University.

Earlier, FC Balochistan had recently completed the complete renovation and renovation of two boys’ hostels. The Corps Commander promised to issue Quetta Cantt entry passes for all teachers.

Read More

4 hours ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
5 hours ago
Baloch leader Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch dies in road accident

Veteran Baloch leader Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch died in a road accident...
5 hours ago
Two police personnel killed in Quetta firing incident

Unknown persons opened fire on a police van at eastern bypass of...
7 hours ago
Facilitator in PML-N MPA’s murder attempt case apprehended

LAHORE: Lahore police on Friday claimed to have arrested the alleged facilitator...
7 hours ago
5-day long anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from Feb 28

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, a five-day anti-polio campaign in...
7 hours ago
Pilot project proposed for beautification of 15 markets in Lahore

LAHORE: A delegation of traders, led by Punjab Chief Minister's (CM) Coordinator...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pak vs Aus Traffic plan
8 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Traffic plan prepared for Rawalpindi during match

Pak vs Aus: For the highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and...
Prince Charles
10 mins ago
Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one,...
LQ vs IU
29 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against...
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali
38 mins ago
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano, said "Yes!" as she got engaged to Shahrukh...
Adsence Ad 300X600