Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:28 pm

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:28 pm
Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y33s in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $248.

Vivo Y33s – Anther Mid-ranger

Smart technology Vivo is introducing the Y33s to the market. Vivo intends to launch a new smartphone in its Y-series. The next smartphones’ specifications were disclosed on a website. The company’s next device will be a mid-range phone dubbed the Vivo Y33s. The Helio G80 chipset, which is a powerful chipset on the market today, will power the new future smartphone. This smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, and its GPU is Mali-G52. The screen size of Vivo’s Y33s is 6.5 inches, which is a large screen, and it offers full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The touchscreen is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y33s will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The Vivo sharp Y33s has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. On the rear of the device, there is a Triple Camera arrangement. Which are 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, respectively. In the Y33s, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Data must be kept secure these days; for this purpose, a device with a side-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the data on the smartphone Y33s and only let the authorised person. The Y33s will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The next new smartphone Y33s will run the Android 11 operating system, making this Vivo Y33s more powerful to run. When the Vivo Y33s smartphone is released, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

 

Vivo Y33s Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, August 24
Status Available. Released 2021, August 24
Body
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash
Video 4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Reverse charging
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com 

 

 

Read More

15 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief...
22 mins ago
The Kardashians are back with their new reality show on Hulu, revealed BTS

The Kardashians are getting ready for new reality show, which will premiere...
28 mins ago
Suranga Lakmal will take retirement from international cricket after India tour

Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka's pacer, has decided to take retirement from international cricket following...
30 mins ago
Trade deficit shrinks by 30pc to $3.36bn in January

The country’s trade deficit shrank by 30.19% to US$ 3.36 billion in...
37 mins ago
Australian gov't announces new funding to counter violent extremism

CANBERRA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has committed new funding...
38 mins ago
KMC to Launch First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has planned to build a zip line...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Julia Fox hits back at the trollers who claims she copied Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox doesn't like it when people think she looks like Kim...
Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his 'casual swag' to our youth
6 mins ago
Atiqa Odho wishes PM Imran Khan to show his ‘casual swag’ to our youth

Atiqa Odho, the versatile actress of the showbiz industry, rules the screen...
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians
9 mins ago
Palestinian PM calls on UN to protect Palestinians

RAMALLAH, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Tuesday...
PZ vs LQ
10 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600