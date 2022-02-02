Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Vivo Y33s in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Price of Vivo in USD is $248.

Vivo Y33s – Anther Mid-ranger

Smart technology Vivo is introducing the Y33s to the market. Vivo intends to launch a new smartphone in its Y-series. The next smartphones’ specifications were disclosed on a website. The company’s next device will be a mid-range phone dubbed the Vivo Y33s. The Helio G80 chipset, which is a powerful chipset on the market today, will power the new future smartphone. This smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, and its GPU is Mali-G52. The screen size of Vivo’s Y33s is 6.5 inches, which is a large screen, and it offers full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The touchscreen is an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The new Vivo Y33s will come with 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The Vivo sharp Y33s has a built-in storage capacity of 128 gigabytes, which means that the capacity of your data is limitless. On the rear of the device, there is a Triple Camera arrangement. Which are 50 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels, respectively. In the Y33s, Vivo has included a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Data must be kept secure these days; for this purpose, a device with a side-mounted fingerprint reader to secure the data on the smartphone Y33s and only let the authorised person. The Y33s will be powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The next new smartphone Y33s will run the Android 11 operating system, making this Vivo Y33s more powerful to run. When the Vivo Y33s smartphone is released, Samsung and other tech titans will face stiff competition.

Vivo Y33s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, August 24 Status Available. Released 2021, August 24

Body Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 in) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~83.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash Video 4K@30fps (unconfirmed), 1080p@30fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Reverse charging

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com