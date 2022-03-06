Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 05:29 pm
Pakistan will join no camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis, announces PM Imran

PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public meeting in Mailsy on Sunday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan will not join any camp in Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Mailsi on Sunday.

PM Imran has asked European Union (EU) whether it has written India the same letter which it has penned down to Pakistan.

He further asked the EU whether it thanked Pakistan for supporting its war on terror, adding that Pakistan’s economy haD suffered a $ 100 billion loss, 80 thousand Pakistani soldiers and civilians were martyred and millions were dislocated due to this so-called terror on war.

He maintained that Pakistan was fighting the war of others and the same countries were carrying out drone attacks inside Pakistan, targeting and killing innocent Pakistani people.

He announced that I would ask the Pakistan Air Force to shoot down drones if they violate the air space of the c country.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari can not adopt an independent foreign policy as they have bank accounts in foreign countries where they have stashed their looted money and where their children live and enjoy luxurious life.

He said that Pakistan was not a slave to any country and would not follow and accept the dictation from anyone.

He added that Pakistan had friendly relations with USA and EU but it also enjoyed good ties with China and Russia.

He flayed  Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman for doing bad and self-interested  politics.

He said that they were defeated and rejected politicians who have been thrown out of politics by the masses of Pakistan. They were bringing a no-confidence motion against him because they knew that Imran Khan would not spare them.

