OnePlus Ace Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The 10T smartphone from OnePlus and OxygenOS 13 will be unveiled on August 3 at 2:00 PM GMT. The business, however, just announced a three-hour earlier start in China. The OnePlus Ace Pro, which is likely the 10T rebranded for the local market, will be unveiled at the event.

The Ace Pro will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, earning OnePlus the moniker “the new benchmark for performance.” Additionally, speculations suggest that it will sport a 120Hz screen, 150W fast charging, a dedicated game mode, and extremely quick memory, most likely LPDDR5X RAM.

Unlike its unofficial twin 10T, which will continue to run OxygenOS, this device will come pre-installed with Android 12 and have ColorOS on top.

OnePlus Ace Pro Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Ace Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 164,999.

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight201 g
ColorsVolcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustIP68 dust/water resistant – T-Mobile only (not for use underwater, liquid damage is not covered under warranty)
DISPLAY
Size6.7 inches
TypeSuper AMOLED
Resolutions1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI525 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Auto-HDR
[email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUOcta-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUMali-G77
RAM8GB / 12GB / 16GB
Storage256GB / 512GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 150W
Fast wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum, barometer
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

 

