OnePlus Ace Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan & specification
The 10T smartphone from OnePlus and OxygenOS 13 will be unveiled on August 3 at 2:00 PM GMT. The business, however, just announced a three-hour earlier start in China. The OnePlus Ace Pro, which is likely the 10T rebranded for the local market, will be unveiled at the event.
The Ace Pro will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, earning OnePlus the moniker “the new benchmark for performance.” Additionally, speculations suggest that it will sport a 120Hz screen, 150W fast charging, a dedicated game mode, and extremely quick memory, most likely LPDDR5X RAM.
Unlike its unofficial twin 10T, which will continue to run OxygenOS, this device will come pre-installed with Android 12 and have ColorOS on top.
The OnePlus Ace Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 164,999.
OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|Colors
|Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|IP68 dust/water resistant – T-Mobile only (not for use underwater, liquid damage is not covered under warranty)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Resolutions
|1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|525 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Auto-HDR
[email protected], gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Mali-G77
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB / 16GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 150W
Fast wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum, barometer
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
