OnePlus Ace Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The 10T smartphone from OnePlus and OxygenOS 13 will be unveiled on August 3 at 2:00 PM GMT. The business, however, just announced a three-hour earlier start in China. The OnePlus Ace Pro, which is likely the 10T rebranded for the local market, will be unveiled at the event.

The Ace Pro will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, earning OnePlus the moniker “the new benchmark for performance.” Additionally, speculations suggest that it will sport a 120Hz screen, 150W fast charging, a dedicated game mode, and extremely quick memory, most likely LPDDR5X RAM.

Unlike its unofficial twin 10T, which will continue to run OxygenOS, this device will come pre-installed with Android 12 and have ColorOS on top.

OnePlus Ace Pro Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Ace Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 164,999.

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 201 g Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust IP68 dust/water resistant – T-Mobile only (not for use underwater, liquid damage is not covered under warranty) DISPLAY Size 6.7 inches Type Super AMOLED Resolutions 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 525 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom

50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Auto-HDR

[email protected], gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Mali-G77 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 150W

Fast wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

USB Power Delivery Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum, barometer Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

