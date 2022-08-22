Advertisement
  • A real ‘mermaid’ video has taken the internet by storm
Articles
A TikTok video that seems to reveal the existence of mermaids in a small African hamlet has gone viral online, but is it true?

Mermaids are mythical creatures that have long sparked controversy among fans, with some claiming that they truly exist and can be found in various marine environments across the world.

Merpeople sightings have been discussed and shared online for years, much like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster, and the most recent ‘sighting’ has gone viral all over TikTok.

This video, which has over 9 million views as of this writing, has everyone on the app talking and debating whether this is finally confirmation that mermaids exist.

Mary Musyoka, a TikTok user, shared a video with the caption “A real mermaid spotted in Ukunda,” a Kenyan seaside village, five days ago.

Take a look:

@marymusyoka_

Okay, I didn’t know that they are real😳

♬ original sound – Mary Musyoka

The video shows a group of beachgoers gathered around a washed-up creature with the upper body of a young girl but the lower body of a fish, which some are speculating is a mermaid.

In contrast to the ‘mermaid’s’ motionless upper body, the creature’s fins and tail appear to be moving. Some viewers, though, are not convinced.

It’s difficult to say with 100% certainty, but the chances of this being a real mermaid seem limited, given the lack of proof of mermaids’ existence.

Some of the comments argue that, given the moaning and writhing, it appears more like a fish eating the girl, and that the others around it are simply attempting to “clout chase” by posting and claiming it’s a mermaid.

It’s unclear what the scenario is, but it’s safe to say that it’s created quite a stir on TikTok and elsewhere.

