Sania Mirza son’s birthday

Sania Mirza who surely needs no introduction is a famous Indian tennis star and a great mother

In honor of her son Izhaan’s birthday, Sania Mirza posts a touching message.

She posted a picture with a emotional message along with it

The most beautiful moment for a woman, after being married, is unquestionably when she gives birth to her first child. The only way a lady may communicate these thoughts is to thank Allah. Because Islam, the religion of which we are all adherents, says that heaven lies at the mother’s feet. Mothers enjoy enormous prominence in both this world and the hereafter as a result.

Sania Mirza who surely needs no introduction is a famous Indian tennis star and a great mother. She spends most of her time in Dubai. But Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik lives in Pakistan and whenever the two husbands and wife have to meet, they meet months later at their home in Dubai. Yes, Sania Mirza is currently focusing on her child’s education and training while Shoaib is busy in Pakistan due to his work. And there is no doubt about it, both husband and wife are paying a lot of attention to their child’s education.

However, in today’s post, we will learn that tennis pro Sania Mirza is occupied with Izhaan’s birthday festivities. The birthday cake for Izhaan is being cut by mama and daddy with much happiness. Sania Mirza published images of Izhaan on Instagram along with the caption, “The finest day of my life was when you were born and you smiled.” Izhaan, no matter how big you get, you’ll always be my baby, the tennis star continued.

