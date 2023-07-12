Customs seized electronic cigarettes worth millions of rupees

Customs seized huge amount of smuggled electronic cigarettes.

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Customs Intelligence and Investigation recovered smuggled electronic cigarettes worth millions of rupees in a major operation in Karachi.

FBR Customs Intelligence and Investigation seized a huge amount of smuggled electronic cigarettes during a raid in a building on Shahrah e Faisal on a tip-off.

Under the direction of Director Customs Intelligence Habib Ahmed, the smuggling team raided the building and recovered more than 20,000 smuggled electronic cigarettes, their parts, and flavors.

The value of seized smuggled goods is over Rs 90 million. The owner of the smuggled goods could not produce its legal importation document. The intelligence team arrested the owner and registered a case. The accused is being interrogated about other accomplices.

According to DG Customs Intelligence Habib Ahmed, this is the biggest operation in the country’s history which has been foiled by the FBR Anti-Smuggling Karachi team.

