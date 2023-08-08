CAA issues tender for outsourcing Islamabad Airport

CAA issued tender for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.

A fee of $5,000 should be submitted along with tender.

Applications have been directed to be submitted by Nov 8.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a tender for the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.

Earlier, the government had decided to outsource Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

The outsourcing of Islamabad Airport for 15 years has been decided and Civil Aviation Authority has issued a tender for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.

As per CAA, a fee of $5,000 should be submitted along with the tender for outsourcing.

Applications for outsourcing have been directed to be submitted by November 8.

It should be noted that Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq had said that Islamabad Airport is being outsourced for 15 years but no employee will be unemployed.

Advertisement

He said that outsourcing does not mean that airports are being sold. He added that runways and navigational systems are not being outsourced. He said after Islamabad it will be the turn of Lahore and Karachi airports.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq warned that if the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is not done, then the organization will be destroyed in two years.

Also Read Anti-corruption dept to probe ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s brother in land fraud case During posting in Chakwal, ex-naib tehsildar Najaf accused of misappropriation in land...

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said airports are run by private operators in the world, outsourcing does not mean that airports are being sold.