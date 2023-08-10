Advertisement
President stresses AI importance for healthcare sector

date 2023-08-10

President stresses AI importance for healthcare sector

  • He said artificial intelligence (AI) was great hope in health.
  • Alvi said medical graduate could utilise it for treatment in future .
  • He said science had brought about an ease in lives of people.
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi  emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health sector to provide better facilities to people.

Addressing the Instacare Future Health Forum 2023 at a local hotel, he said the AI was a great hope in the health and medicine sectors, and in future, a medical graduate could utilise it for treatment of patients.

The president said now a doctor did not need to save information in his own memory as more data could be saved and accessed through his mobile phone and computer. He cited an example of the COVID-19 pandemic period in which Pakistan successfully used available data and saved several lives. He said that the number of deaths taking place due to COVID-19 was less in the country than in other countries of the region.

He said Pakistan had a good collection of data; however, learning right question through the AI for right answer was important. He added that knowledge was free for everyone now and control over it by anyone had become almost impossible.

He said that Islam stresses the state to work for welfare and betterment of the community. The president said science had brought about an ease in lives of the community, so the AI should also be used for facilitating human beings.

Earlier, the president gave away awards to individuals and institutions, who contributed technology and AI to the healthcare sector.

Punjab Minister for Health and Social Welfare Dr Javed Akram also addressed the participants.

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi and a good number of healthcare professionals attended the forum.

