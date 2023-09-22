Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Road Prince 70cc 2024 latest price in Pakistan & specs

Road Prince 70cc 2024 latest price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Road Prince 70cc 2024 latest price in Pakistan & specs

Road Prince 70cc 2024

Advertisement

Eiffel Industries has entered the 70cc motorcycle market in Pakistan with the release of their latest Road Prince 70cc 2024 model, dubbed “Passion Plus.” Eiffel Industries has developed a new take on their motorcycle with a brand-new sticker design in response to its competitors, Atlas Honda and United Auto Industries.

While the essential features of 70cc motorcycles remain consistent, the revised adhesive sticker distinguishes the Road Prince 70cc 2024 model.

Road Prince 70cc 2024 price in Pakistan

The motorcycle is now on sale in Pakistan for Rs. 119,500. It is worth mentioning, however, that this price may rise in the near future as other motorcycle manufacturers modify their pricing tactics.

Road Prince 70cc Specs

Advertisement

Road Prince 70cc 2024 Specs

The Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) 2024 has a fuel efficiency range of 40–53 kilometers per liter, with variances dependent on numerous parameters. Consumers should expect more options and innovation in the Pakistani motorbike market as competition heats up.

Also Read

Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
Yamaha YBR 125 latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth in recent years,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story