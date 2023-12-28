Australia leads by 241 in Boxing Day Test

Australia scored 187 runs for the loss of six wickets in their second innings and took a lead of 241 runs on the third day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Pakistan and Australia in Melbourne.

On the third day of the game in Melbourne, Pakistan started the innings with 194 runs and 6 players out, but with an increase of only 70 runs, the whole team was dismissed for 264 runs.

Abdullah Shafiq scored 62 runs, while captain Shan Masood has managed to score half centuries.

Pakistani bowlers did not give the Australian top order a chance to play in the second inning, and four batsmen returned to the pavilion for just 16 runs.

However, on a total score of 46, Abdullah Shafique dropped an easy catch to Mithcell Marsh, who was playing for 20 runs, and then he improved the team’s position by establishing a partnership of 153 runs with Steve Smith.

Advertisement

Mitchell Marsh was out after scoring 96 runs. Shortly after that, Steve Smith was also dismissed for 50 runs on a total score of 187.

Meanwhile, Mir Hamza and Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets each for Pakistan.