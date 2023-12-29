Court declares detention power given to DCs under 3-MPO ‘illegal’

Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar arrested under 3 MPO.

The case was heard in Islamabad High Court.

Islamabad High Court disposed of petition.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court(IHC) declared the powers given to the Deputy Commissioners to send anyone to jail under Section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar were arrested under 3 MPO and the case was heard in Islamabad High Court.

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court gave reserved judgment allowing the pleas of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against the MPO order.

The Islamabad High Court said that the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad does not have the authority to issue three MPOs, this authority should be vested only in the Federal Cabinet.

The Islamabad High Court disposed of the petition of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar declaring Section 18 of the 3MPO Act, 1980 as illegal.

