Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Court declares detention power given to DCs under 3-MPO ‘illegal’  

Court declares detention power given to DCs under 3-MPO ‘illegal’  

Articles
Advertisement
Court declares detention power given to DCs under 3-MPO ‘illegal’  

Court declares detention power given to DCs under 3-MPO ‘illegal’  

Advertisement
  • Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar arrested under 3 MPO.
  • The case was heard in Islamabad High Court.
  • Islamabad High Court disposed of petition.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court(IHC) declared the powers given to the Deputy Commissioners to send anyone to jail under Section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) illegal.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar were arrested under 3 MPO and the case was heard in Islamabad High Court.

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court gave reserved judgment allowing the pleas of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against the MPO order.

The Islamabad High Court said that the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad does not have the authority to issue three MPOs, this authority should be vested only in the Federal Cabinet.

The Islamabad High Court disposed of the petition of Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar declaring Section 18 of the 3MPO Act, 1980 as illegal.

Also Read

IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail
IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

Justice Miangul Hasan heard cases against Manzoor Pashteen. Court ordered FIA ​​to...

Advertisement

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story