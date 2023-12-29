IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

Justice Miangul Hasan heard cases against Manzoor Pashteen.

Court ordered FIA ​​to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

A person arrested in one case can be arrested in another case.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

Islamabad High Court Justice Miangul Hasan heard the details of the cases against Manzoor Pashteen and the bail application, during which the court ordered the FIA ​​to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

The court said that the law is that when a person is already arrested, just proceed with the case, it does not happen that the accused escapes in one case and then arrests him. A person arrested in one case can be arrested in another case and interrogated in jail.

Justice Miangul Hasan said that the Islamabad High Court had given a decision on the arrest of a person arrested in one case in another case. He said, “If the decision of this court is not challenged, then it becomes final”.

Also Read NAB summons Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, and Shahram Tarakai NAB summoned them over their involvement in corruption. Chairman NAB directed regular...

FIA should investigate in jail or else the court will order to close the case.