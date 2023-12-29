Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

Articles
Advertisement
IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

IHC ordered FIA to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in Jail

Advertisement
  • Justice Miangul Hasan heard cases against Manzoor Pashteen.
  • Court ordered FIA ​​to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.
  • A person arrested in one case can be arrested in another case.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

Islamabad High Court Justice Miangul Hasan heard the details of the cases against Manzoor Pashteen and the bail application, during which the court ordered the FIA ​​to investigate Manzoor Pashteen in jail.

The court said that the law is that when a person is already arrested, just proceed with the case, it does not happen that the accused escapes in one case and then arrests him. A person arrested in one case can be arrested in another case and interrogated in jail.

Justice Miangul Hasan said that the Islamabad High Court had given a decision on the arrest of a person arrested in one case in another case. He said, “If the decision of this court is not challenged, then it becomes final”.

Also Read

NAB summons Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, and Shahram Tarakai
NAB summons Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, and Shahram Tarakai

NAB summoned them over their involvement in corruption. Chairman NAB directed regular...

FIA should investigate in jail or else the court will order to close the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story