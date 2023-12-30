Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested in another case

Articles
  • Police arrested Sanam Javed and presented him in court.
  • Police produced her in sessions court for physical remand.
  • The court granted Sanam Javed’s 2-day physical remand.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI)  activist Sanam Javed was arrested by the police in another case.

There has been significant progress in the case of the attack on the Pakistan Muslim League-N House and the police arrested Sanam Javed and presented him in court.

The police produced Sanam Javed in the sessions court for physical remand. Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Wazir heard the request of the police.

The public prosecutor pleaded with the court that the accused should be investigated and remanded in custody.

The court granted Sanam Javed’s 2-day physical remand while accepting the plea.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC)  sent Pakistan Tehreak e Insaf(PTI) activist Sanam Javed to jail on a fourteen-day judicial remand in the police attack case.

The case of PTI activist Sanam Javed’s arrest in the attack on the police was heard in the anti-terrorism court.

