PTI to move PHC to regain party symbol

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has decided to approach to Peshawar High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) decision on the election symbol case.

PTI central spokesperson Moazzam Butt said that he will go to Peshawar High Court tomorrow against the withdrawal of election symbols by the Election Commission, and has prepared a petition related to the case.

Muazzam Butt said that an effort will be made to set the petition for hearing tomorrow, in the petition it is requested to cancel the decision of the Election Commission and it is stated in the petition that the Election Commission has taken an illegal decision.

PTI’s central spokesperson said that it is illegal to withdraw election symbol at the request of an unauthorized person.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan withdrew the bat symbol from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not conducting the intra-party elections according to the party constitution.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan had canceled the registration of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and had also withdrawn the election symbol of the Eagle.