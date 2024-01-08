Army Havildar embraces Shahadat in N Wazirabad

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred during intense exchange of fire terrorists in North Wazirabad on Monday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that Havildar Muhamamd Zahir, 41 and resident of District Mardan having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

It said that on 8th January 2024, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan District. Our troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and apprehended one terrorist in injured condition.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.