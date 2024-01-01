Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Court extends physical remand of Sanam Javed

Court extends physical remand of Sanam Javed

Articles
Advertisement
Court extends physical remand of Sanam Javed

Court extends physical remand of Sanam Javed

Advertisement

 

LAHORE: The session court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf( PTI) activist Sanam Javed.

In the session court of Lahore, the hearing of the case of burning the office of Muslim League House against Sanam Javed was held, in which the police presented the accused in the court after completing the 2-day physical remand and requested for more physical remand.

The Model Town police station told the court that more investigation is required from Sanam Javed, so further physical remand of the accused should be given.

Sanam Javed’s lawyer opposed the physical remand, but the court reserved the decision on the request of the police, which extended Sanam Javed’s physical remand by one day while pronouncing it after some time.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the case of burning the office of Muslim League  House against Sanam Javed is registered in the Model Town police station.

Sanam Javed submitted nomination papers against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)  chief organizer Maryam Nawaz from National Assembly constituency NA-119 in Lahore, which was rejected.

Also Read

PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested in another case
PTI activist Sanam Javed arrested in another case

Police arrested Sanam Javed and presented him in court. Police produced her...

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI)  activist Sanam Javed was arrested by the police in another case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story