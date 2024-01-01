Court extends physical remand of Sanam Javed

LAHORE: The session court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf( PTI) activist Sanam Javed.

In the session court of Lahore, the hearing of the case of burning the office of Muslim League House against Sanam Javed was held, in which the police presented the accused in the court after completing the 2-day physical remand and requested for more physical remand.

The Model Town police station told the court that more investigation is required from Sanam Javed, so further physical remand of the accused should be given.

Sanam Javed’s lawyer opposed the physical remand, but the court reserved the decision on the request of the police, which extended Sanam Javed’s physical remand by one day while pronouncing it after some time.

It should be noted that the case of burning the office of Muslim League House against Sanam Javed is registered in the Model Town police station.

Sanam Javed submitted nomination papers against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz from National Assembly constituency NA-119 in Lahore, which was rejected.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) activist Sanam Javed was arrested by the police in another case.