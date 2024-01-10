Fakhar Zaman ready to bat in middle-order against New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman is open to batting at number six or seven.

He acknowledges the strong competition for spots.

Babar will bat at number three, followed by Zaman at number four.

Advertisement

Fakhar Zaman, the top-order batsman for Pakistan, is prepared to bat at number six or seven in the forthcoming Twenty20 International Series against New Zealand.

Zaman stated that batting lower down the order isn’t a sacrifice during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t view it [batting lower down the order] as a sacrifice. If the team management doesn’t see me fitting into the opening position, it suggests they believe I can contribute to winning matches batting lower in the order,” said Zaman.

“Given the competition for spots in the national team, I consider myself fortunate to secure a place in the playing XI, especially with the impressive performances from players like Babar, Rizwan, and Saim.

“If Babar or Rizwan come at one down, then I can come at two down. I will be happy to play at number six or seven even.”

In addition, he disclosed that batting order experiments will be made before this year’s T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

“You can create a backup for Babar and Rizwan but it is difficult to take their place. Since we have 15 to 20 matches before the World Cup, we can try new players and senior players can be given rest in some matches,” he said.

The idea for the change in batting order came about during the Australian Test tour. Originally preparing to start with Saim Ayub and Zaman, the management changed their mind and decided to start vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the order instead of Saim.

Former captain Babar Azam will bat at number three in this revised team, while Zaman will bat at number four.

The 29-year-old Azam has not objected to the reorganization or shown disapproval of it.

Also Read Abrar Ahmed sidelined for T20I series vs. New Zealand Abrar Ahmed out of T20I series - fitness concerns. Lahore's NCA for...