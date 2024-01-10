Lenovo Unveils Enhanced Versions of Legion Pro 7i & Pro 5i Gaming Laptops

Lenovo has given a boost to its Legion Pro gaming laptops for the year 2024, including the Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i. These laptops now feature the latest Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs from Intel, including the powerful Core i9 14900HX.

Legion Pro 7i

The Legion Pro 7i boasts a robust 16-inch display with impressive features like a 240 Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certifications, and a full 100% sRGB color gamut, making it a high-performance laptop. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and a maximum of 32 GB RAM, it delivers excellent performance for demanding AAA titles.

The laptop is powered by a substantial 99.99 Wh battery that supports rapid charging, reaching speeds of up to 330W.

Advertisement Specification Legion Pro 7i Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX RAM Up to 32GB (2 X 16GB) 5600Mhz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (175W) 2040Mhz Boost Clock Display 16-inch 2560×1600 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, 3ms response time Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E Battery Up to 99.99WH Camera Built in 1080p or 720p Webcam with E-Shutter Dimensions 14.3 x 10.33 x 0.89 inches

Legion Pro 5i

On the other hand, the Legion Pro 5i strikes a balance between performance and affordability without compromising on the impressive 16-inch display. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, an 80 Wh battery, and a 300 W charger for fast charging.

The laptops are equipped with the latest Raptor Lake Refresh processors, delivering a notable increase in performance. Additionally, they offer various ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45, providing users with multiple connectivity options.

Specification Legion Pro 5i Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX RAM Up to 32GB (2 X 16GB) 5600Mhz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen4) Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (140W) 2175Mhz Boost Clock Display 16-inch 2560×1600 resolution, 240hz refresh rate, 3,m or 5ms response time Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E Battery 80WH Camera Built in 1080p or 720p Webcam with E-Shutter Dimensions 14.3 x 10.26 x 0.89 inches