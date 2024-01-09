Nadal’s Aus Open scratch “no mental setback,” says Corretja

Rafael Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open.

An injury was sustained during the Brisbane International match.

Nadal only played 3 matches in 15 days after a 12-month layoff.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal’s most recent setback, an ailment that prompted the Spaniard to withdraw from the forthcoming Australia Open, won’t have a significant impact on the former ATP star, according to Alex Corretja.

Corretja stated in an interview with Eurosport that muscle soreness is typical following extended periods of inactivity.

“It’s certainly a setback that could happen. After so many months without competing, it is logical that muscularly you may feel some discomfort. The important thing is that it is not in the place where the big injury was made, that would be something to take into account and would perhaps be more worrying,” he said.

“I believe at the moment that if Rafa recovers, it doesn’t have to affect him mentally. He has realised that his level has grown, that he is back to more or less where he wanted to be and now the only thing we have to hope is that he can recover, play a few more days and return to compete in the tournaments that he wants.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said on Sunday that he will not be competing in the forthcoming Australian Open 2024 due to a muscle tear sustained during his most recent encounter at Brisbane International.

After a 12-month layoff, Rafael Nadal, 37, has only played one double and two singles match in the previous fifteen days. However, he is expected to miss some time due to an injury he sustained on Friday, January 5, during his match against Jordan Thompson.

Advertisement

Taking to X, the former Twitter platform, the Spaniard disclosed that he experienced some pain, following which he had an MRI, which identified a microtear in a newly developed muscle.

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news,” Nadal posted on X.

Also Read Rafael Nadal finds it ‘impossibe’ to win titles as he prepares to make comeback Rafael Nadal is making a comeback in professional tennis. Nadal stated that...