PHC restores PTI’s election symbol bat 

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court(PHC) restored the bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the symbol certificate to PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moved Peshawar High Court to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision declaring the intra-party election as null and void and revoking their electoral symbol “bat”.

A two-member Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali announced the verdict.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali asked under which section the Election Commission has taken action against this party, the lawyer of the complainant said that action has been taken under Section 215 of the Election Act, on which the court said that the result of the election is within 7 days. It is submitted, that the counsel for the petitioner said that the Election Commission should have seen that the intra-party elections were held under Section 208. All

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that here all the parties are being run by people of the same family, perhaps this is the only party that is allowing the workers to come forward.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the lawyer of PTI, while responding to the objections of the lawyers of the complainant, said that the lawyers of the parties raised questions on the jurisdiction of the court.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that PTI intra-party elections were held in Peshawar, which comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court, now the elections are being held for the whole country, the general secretary of our party is also from this province.

While suspending the decision of the Election Commission, the court also ordered the Election Commission to issue the election symbol certificate to PTI saying that PTI is a political party and is entitled to the election symbol.