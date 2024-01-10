PTI founder declared ineligible to contest election from Mianwali

Mianwali: After Lahore, the Election Tribunal also rejected the nomination papers of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) from Mianwali to contest the election.

Founder PTI Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA 89 Mianwali were rejected by the returning officer(RO), against which he filed an appeal in the tribunal.

Rawalpindi High Court Bench Election Tribunal judge Justice Chaudhry Afzal heard Imran Khan’s appeal in which PTI leader Ali Zafar argued, while the tribunal reserved its decision on the appeal on January 7.

The Election Tribunal rejected Imran Khan’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-89 Mianwali and upheld the RO’s decision to disqualify him for the election.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal has declared PTI founder Imran Khan ineligible to contest the election from NA-122 Lahore as well.

Advertisement

Imran Khan had submitted nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies, including NA 122 Lahore, NA 89 Mianwali, to participate in the general elections.

Also Read PHC restores PTI’s election symbol bat PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court(PHC) restored the bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek...

Earlier, Peshawar High Court(PHC) restored the bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and also ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the symbol certificate to PTI.