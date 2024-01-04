Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal established in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal has been established through which a number of pending cases will be resolved.

Caretaker Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, in his statement released on social media website X, said that President Arif Alvi approved the amendments in the Telecom Act.

Dr. Umar Saif said that in the absence of the Parliament, the Telecom Tribunal will work under the Presidential Ordinance. The establishment of the Tribunal was a long-standing demand of the Telecom sector, and it has given a big relief to the industry.

He said that through this a number of pending cases will be dealt with immediately and the Ministry of Law will nominate the tribunal chairperson and members as per the ordinance.

According to the Caretaker Federal Minister, the chairperson of the tribunal can only be made to a judge of the high court or a lawyer with 15 years of experience, two members of the tribunal will be technocrats and the number can be reduced as per the need.

The Tribunal will be bound to decide within 90 days on the appeal against the decision of the PTA.