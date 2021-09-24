Ayeza Khan recreates Kareena Kapoor’s look from ‘Jab We Met’, see photos
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan won millions of hearts by retreating Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look from the film ‘Jab We Met’.
The actress recently posted a series of heart robbing pictures on Instagram from her popular drama serial Lapaata.
Take a look:
“Mauja hi Mauja,” she captions the post.
In the pictures, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress looks absolutely stunning in a shocking pink embroidered shirt with green bottoms and an orange dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy Kundan earpiece and goggles.
It should be noted that Ayeza Khan is the most followed actress of Pakistan with 10 million followers on Instagram.
Read More
Sumbul Iqbal looks gorgeous in deep red Bridal attire, see photos
Sumbul Iqbal is a versatile Pakistani television actress. She has appeared in...
EID MILAD-UN-NABI 2021: How to install sickers from Whatsapp
Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which interprets as ‘birth of the Prophet’, celebrates, as the...
Muneeb Butt addresses rumors of getting injections for fair skin
Muneeb Butt is a well-known personality in the Pakistan entertainment industry recently...
Ayeza Khan flaunts new dazzling look in latest photoshoot, see photos
Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani television actress who was born on January...
Sarwat Gillani enjoys holidays with husband and friends, see photos
Sarwat Gilani is an amazing example of Pakistan film, television, and voice...