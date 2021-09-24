Ayeza Khan recreates Kareena Kapoor’s look from ‘Jab We Met’, see photos

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan won millions of hearts by retreating Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor’s iconic look from the film ‘Jab We Met’.

The actress recently posted a series of heart robbing pictures on Instagram from her popular drama serial Lapaata.

Take a look:

“Mauja hi Mauja,” she captions the post.

In the pictures, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress looks absolutely stunning in a shocking pink embroidered shirt with green bottoms and an orange dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy Kundan earpiece and goggles.

It should be noted that Ayeza Khan is the most followed actress of Pakistan with 10 million followers on Instagram.