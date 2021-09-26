Hania Aamir looks delicately ethereal in her recent bridal shoot

Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Hania has appeared in many popular drama serials. Some of her noted performances were in the drama Dil Ruba, Ishqiya, Anaa, Visaal, and Tittli.

The actress has recently appeared in a gorgeous bridal campaign. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Hania looks so ethereal in this alluring and gorgeous bridal attire created on her for the shoot.

The Anaa actress has shared a series of captivating pictures of herself from her bridal shoot on Instagram.

Check out her pictures from the shoot!