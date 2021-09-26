Hania Aamir looks delicately ethereal in her recent bridal shoot

Raba NoorWeb Editor

26th Sep, 2021. 10:41 pm
Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Hania has appeared in many popular drama serials. Some of her noted performances were in the drama Dil Ruba, Ishqiya, Anaa, Visaal, and Tittli.

The actress has recently appeared in a gorgeous bridal campaign. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Hania looks so ethereal in this alluring and gorgeous bridal attire created on her for the shoot.

The Anaa actress has shared a series of captivating pictures of herself from her bridal shoot on Instagram.

Check out her pictures from the shoot!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Nimra Khan radiates ethereal elegance in her dreamy bridal shoot

Nimra Khan, a stunning, powerful actress, and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry...
13 hours ago
Horoscope Today, 26 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
1 day ago
Powerful protest of transgenders against a gang-rape group in pictures

A big number of transgender people and their friends demonstrated outside the...
2 days ago
Horoscope Today, 25 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
2 days ago
Is Kim Kardashian working on a new Television project?

Kim Kardashian may have started a new project three months after the...
2 days ago
Maya Ali or Abeer Rizvi, who wore this Maroon outfit best?

Maya Ali and Abeer Rizvi both divas are the style icons for...