Hania Aamir looks delicately ethereal in her recent bridal shoot
Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Hania has appeared in many popular drama serials. Some of her noted performances were in the drama Dil Ruba, Ishqiya, Anaa, Visaal, and Tittli.
The actress has recently appeared in a gorgeous bridal campaign. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Hania looks so ethereal in this alluring and gorgeous bridal attire created on her for the shoot.
The Anaa actress has shared a series of captivating pictures of herself from her bridal shoot on Instagram.
Check out her pictures from the shoot!
Read More
Nimra Khan radiates ethereal elegance in her dreamy bridal shoot
Nimra Khan, a stunning, powerful actress, and model of Pakistan’s showbiz industry...
Horoscope Today, 26 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Powerful protest of transgenders against a gang-rape group in pictures
A big number of transgender people and their friends demonstrated outside the...
Horoscope Today, 25 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Is Kim Kardashian working on a new Television project?
Kim Kardashian may have started a new project three months after the...