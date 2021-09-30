Husband surprising his wife with a rose wins the internet

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 04:38 pm

A video of a guy surprising his wife with a rose while delivering bananas to their home recently went viral on social media.

While he was waiting outside in his car, the husband videotaped his wife getting out of the home and walking towards him.

When she asks for the groceries, her husband gives her a rose, which she accepts and laughs at. He then hands over the bananas to his wife.

The video went viral, and people complimented the pair for how they displayed their love for one another on social media.

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoying vacation at ₹91,000 Rajasthan's suite

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take off to Rajasthan for...
21 hours ago
Russia threatens YouTube after suspension of German RT channels

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday threatened to block YouTube and take other retaliatory...
1 day ago
Horoscope Today, 29 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
2 days ago
Hina Khan shares a no-makeup, no-filter selfie says ‘To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are’

Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress and model. Khan has...
2 days ago
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent adorable clicks, see photos

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are some of Pakistan's most popular...
3 days ago
Anoushay Abbasi and Noor Hassan’s recent pictures create buzz on social media

Anoushay Abbasi is a stunning Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who...