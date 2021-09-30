Husband surprising his wife with a rose wins the internet
A video of a guy surprising his wife with a rose while delivering bananas to their home recently went viral on social media.
While he was waiting outside in his car, the husband videotaped his wife getting out of the home and walking towards him.
When she asks for the groceries, her husband gives her a rose, which she accepts and laughs at. He then hands over the bananas to his wife.
The video went viral, and people complimented the pair for how they displayed their love for one another on social media.
